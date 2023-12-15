Black Queens slips 2 places in latest FIFA Rankings

Ghana’s women’s national football team, the Black Queens, have dropped two places in the latest FIFA Women’s Football Ranking.

The Black Stars, who were previously ranked 59th, are now 61st in the latest rankings released by FIFA on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Despite their recent qualification to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco next year, the Black Stars dropped 17.95 points in the rankings.

However, the Black Queens are now fourth on the African rankings, with Nigeria, South Africa, and Morocco occupying 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions, respectively.

Ghana achieved its highest ranking in women’s football back in 2008, when they were ranked 42nd in the world.

Up next for the Black Queens is the Olympic Qualifier against Zambia in February next year.