The Black Queeens of Ghana put up a sterling performance to defeat the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco with a 3-1 scoreline at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday evening.



The international friendly match was one of the Royal Morocco Football Association’s effort to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Moroccans Captain Chebbak Chizlane expertly effected a penalty which gave the visitors the opening goal of the game, however, the Ghanaian team bounced back stronger to snatch victory with goals from Berries Ladies’ Faustina Kyeremeh, Hassacas’ Linda Essun and Georgina Ayisha Aoyem.

Before going for recess, Moroccans were shortened by a player down after Ouinekh Nawael was sent off by referee Theresa Bremasu.

It was Kyeremeh who grabbed the equalizer For Ghana before the stroke of first half before Essun’s beautiful freekick and Aoyem’s solo strike which handed Ghana a comfortable victory.

With five minutes to end the proceedings, the Moroccans came in determined and confident to beat Ghana, but Moroccans Addi Nourinane shot went flying over the bar.

The Black Queens would again meet the visitors on Monday, November 30 for the second match in Accra.

The international friendly match is to test and prepare the players in their respective international assignments.