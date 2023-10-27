Black Queens vows to remain unbeatable – Coach

Nora Hauptle – Head Coach of the women’s senior national team, the Black Queens, has said her charges remain focused on maintaining their unbeaten record to grab a slot in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Ghana would be chasing an Olympic Games appearance for the first time in football -women, and the Swiss Football Manager said the team was on its “Mission Volta” and would continue to their best to join the final party in Par0is, France next year.

The Black Queens would lock horns with Benin on Friday evening in the second qualification round, and seek to return home with victory.

The 40-year-old tactician said “We are still on our Mission Volta, and as we are unbeaten with no goals conceded we would continue this way. We’ve worked hard this week on our values of defending well, unity, determination, and selflessness, and it will be put to use on the pitch. So far I’m satisfied with the team.

On the Benin National team, Coach Hauptle said the technical team was aware of the strength of the opponent with the arrival of some international players in their setup, however, her charges were bent on beating the West African side to advance to the next stage of qualification.

Ghana defeated Guinea on a 7-0 goal aggregate to set up a clash with Benin.

It would be recalled that the Black Queens thrashed Benin 3-0 in an international friendly match in February this year.