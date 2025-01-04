Black Queens’ WAFCON Campaign Hit by Setback as Coach Nora Hauptle Joins Zambia

The Black Queens of Ghana are facing a significant challenge ahead of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after former head coach Nora Hauptle signed a three-year deal with Zambia, leaving the team without a coach just six months before the tournament.

Hauptle, who led the Black Queens to WAFCON qualification in November 2023 with a 3-2 aggregate win over Namibia, saw her contract with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) expire on December 31, 2024.

In the aftermath of Hauptle’s departure, the GFA reassigned her assistants, Charles Sampson and Anita Wiredu, to the U-20 women’s team as head coach and assistant coach, respectively, creating a gap in the Black Queens’ technical staff.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) expressed confidence in Hauptle’s abilities, with General Secretary Rueben Kamanga praising her as the right fit to take Zambia’s women’s football to new heights. “We are excited to announce Nora Hauptle as the new Zambia Women’s National Team coach. We believe she has the pedigree to take us to the next level,” Kamanga said in a statement.

With Ghana drawn in Group C alongside Mali, Tanzania, and South Africa, the Black Queens now face an uphill task as they prepare for the tournament without a head coach.