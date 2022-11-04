Black Rockets Ready To Explode at World Youth Boxing Championship

The youth boxing team of Ghana who have been preparing for the 2022 World Youth Boxing Championship in Spain are ready and beaming with confidence to succeed.

The championship which is under the auspices of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Youth Men’s and Women’s Championships would be held from November 14–26, 2022.

The eight Black Rockets team is made up Cann Kotey Neequaye, Mohammed Adamu, Emmanuel Mawuli, Isaac Nana Bentum Kakraba, Benjamin Nii Lantei Lamptey, Bernard Abbey, Abdul Baki Adam, and George Yaw Akoto

The officials are Dauda Fusseini -Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mustapha Nettey – Treasurer, and Charles Quartey, the Head Coach.

They will leave Accra, Ghana on 11th November and return on 30th November 2022.

The Black Rockets are the National youth team and part of the Black Bombers.

According the Veep of the GBF, Mr. Dauda Fuseni, the young boxers are determined to shine at the tournament.

Boxing has given Ghana medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Boxing is seen by many sports enthusiasts as the strength of the nation when it comes to international sports.