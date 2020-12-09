West end Toronto Rapper, Billi D’Kid aka Black Sage is back and making himself present.

Billi’s long awaited new single “Trust Me’ on the Black Rhinos / FSR indi label is out on all platforms and fans love it. “Trust Me” music video will drop December 11, 2020. The successful rapper who has opened for Rich Hommie Quan, Rick Ross, and Mya and performed alongside Meek Mill, Omarian and Jeremiah took a break from music. Following the releases of “You Don’t Know Me” Feat KAid, “Hot Spot” Feat Slim Flex, “Just a Chick” Feat Saukrates &” Spend it to Make it,” the West end rapper put his business acumen to the test with a new business venture. But, music never being from his heart, Billi emerged from his business venture with a new maturity to life and the way he does music. Changing his name to Billi D’Kid and releasing “Trust Me” is a new beginning. “Trust Me” goes to the mind and the future of the artist, you won’t want to miss.

Billi is proud of the time off where he partnered with Toronto’s North Spirit Distillery to put out the award winning After Six Vodka. The diverse cultures that make up Toronto being the heart and inspiration behind the popular Vodka line was a vision Billi could get behind. After Six Vodka is known for its eexceptional purity & smoothness. North Spirit manufactures all their products by hand, from fermentation to bottling and use only the purest possible water from Elmvale natural springs. After Six Vodka is certified by the LCBO & will land on the LCBO shelves shortly.

Billi’s business acumen served him well, but the need to make music never went away. Music stays when it’s a part of you are. “Trust Me” lets fans know where the artist has been and where he’s going. Canadian Hip hop is here to stay and so is Billi D’Kid.