The National Under-20 team, the Black Satellites have arrived in Nouadhibou, Mauritania for the Confederation of Africa (CAF) U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tourney.



The Ghanaian delegation made up of 26 players, nine technical team members, management committee members and other officials left Accra on Saturday on board an Airforce plane and arrived in Nouadhibou later on Saturday.

The Black Satellites would face Tanzania in their first group match on Tuesday, February 16, before squaring off with Morocco and Gambia in subsequent group matches.

Tournament hosts Mauritania are in Group A with Cameroon, Uganda and Mozambique while Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Namibia and Central Africa Republic have been drawn in Group B.

The Black Satellites qualified for the competition after reaching the final of the Wafu Zone B U20 Cup of Nations in Benin and beat Burkina Faso 2-1 to lift the trophy.