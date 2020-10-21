Abdul Karim Zito Head Coach of the national under-20 team, the Black Satellites has said his team is ready to take on the challenge at the 2020 West Africa Africa Union (WAFU), as they prepare to face Nigeria and Cote D Ivoire in the group stages of the qualifying competition to be staged in Lome, Togo next month.

In a virtual draw held in Abidjan on Tuesday, the U-20 Male team was handed a tough draw against Nigeria who placed third at the last U-20 AFCON and Cote D’ Ivoire.

Speaking in an interview, the coach said, though it was not an easy pairing, his team was focused on working hard to achieve their targets at the tournament.

‘’Well, it is very interesting being paired against Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire. It is not an easy pairing but we are working towards the ultimate,’’ he added.

Coach Zito said, “we have been training well and all the boys are in good shape, by the time we leave for the competition the team will be ready.

“We have played three trial games so far and the aim is to get the boys in tune with what we are doing which is going very well”

“We looking at playing another trial game, possibly against a Western Region select side before we wrap up our preparations ahead of the tournament,” he said.