Black Sea Fleet Headquarters of Russia hit – Mikhail Razvozhayev

Ukrainian forces launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, local governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said Friday.

“The enemy launched a missile strike on the fleet’s headquarters. A fragment fell near the Lunacharsky Theatre,” he said in a Telegram post.

The Russian Defense Ministry later confirmed that a serviceman had been killed in the attack.

It said that Russian air defense systems shot down five missiles and that the historic building of the Black Sea Fleet headquarters was damaged.