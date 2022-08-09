Black Sharks lose 12 -11 on aggregate to Sand Pharaohs in 2022 AFCON Beach Soccer qualifier

The Black Sharks of Ghana will not be at the 11th edition of the 2022 African Beach Soccer Cup of Nations after they lost 7-5 to the Sand Pharaoh’s of Egypt in the return leg encounter at the Stade Sidi Bishr, Alexandria, last Sunday.

The Sharks earned a 6-5 victory in the first leg played in Accra at the Laboma Beach Resort a fortnight ago, but failed to protect their lead only to lose in the return qualifier 5-7 resulting in 11-12 aggregate.

This is the third consecutive time the Sharks are missing the opportunity to display their talent, having failed to make the 2016 and 2021 editions staged in Egypt and Senegal respectively.

Ghana’s best result came in 2015 and 2016 where they placed 7th.

Senegal, the depending champions and record sixth time holders will be joined by seven other nations – Egypt, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Nigeria, Uganda and host Mozambique as they battle for the ultimate in the City of Vilankulo from October 21-30.