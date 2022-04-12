Black Sherif caught in contract breach

Mr. Shadrach Agyei Owusu, Chief Executive Officer of Waynes Chavis Consult has filed a suit against rising Ghanaian singer Black Sherif known in real life as Mohammed Ismail Sharrif.

Mr. Owusu who is the former manager of the singer is seeking a court injunction that bars the “Second Sermon” hitmaker from performing at events, and also prevents him from entering into any form of agreement with any other party.

The Plaintiff in a writ of summons sighted by the Ghana News Agency is seeking “an order for the preservation of all funds that has been accrued to the Defendant/ Respondent from online streaming platforms and other revenue sources.

He is also seeking “An order for the appointment of a Receiver to receive any and all funds that may accrue to the Defendant/Respondent from the use and exploitation of his image and music”.

The plaintiff would on May 9, 2022 move the motion for the injunction

Black Sherif has seen his career take a massive bloom over the past few days with his “Kwaku the Traveller” hit single topping musical charts across the world.