Black Sherif delivers masterclass performance at the KOKO in London

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Black Sherif delivered a masterclass performance at the KOKO in London, United Kingdom, on Friday.

The 1500-capacity music venue was filled to the rafters as Black Sherif hosted his first ever concert in London.

The award-winning musician thrilled patrons who thronged to the venue with exciting musical vibes, having performed every song on his recently released album, “The Villain I Never Was.”

Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy made a surprise appearance at the concert, as they both performed the global hit “Second Sermon.”

Black Sherif, who is signed to the Empire record label, has broken streaming records as he became the first Ghanaian to hit 100 million streams on Boomplay.