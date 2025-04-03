Black Sherif Drops “IRON BOY” Album Announces European Tour

Ghanaian breakout star Black Sherif drops his highly anticipated 15-track sophomore album, “IRON BOY”, marking another milestone in his meteoric rise. On the night before its release, Sherif unveiled a cinematic video for “Rebel Music”, showcasing his undeniable talent and commanding presence as a leading man. The project, which showcases his signature fusion of Afrobeats, hip-hop, and highlife, cements his place as one of Africa’s most compelling voices.

The album is his proudest achievement to date, featuring a key collaboration with Fireboy DML on “So It Goes” and contributions from top-tier producers, including long-time collaborator Joker Nharnah (Kwaku The Traveller) and Lekaa Beats (Omah Lay, Central Cee, Nasty C). IRON BOY embodies the strength he has cultivated within, delivering standout moments from the very start. The opening track, “One”, sets an intentional tone, while “The Victory Song” declares his relentless hustle and never-give-up attitude. The title track, “IRON BOY”, reflects on the importance of taking time to be happy—something he has prioritised over the past year. To celebrate the release, Black Sherif is set to embark on a six-date North American tour, kicking off on April 4th, before heading to Europe for 11 unmissable performances. The European leg includes a significant headline show at London’s prestigious O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on May 3rd, which has hosted some of the biggest names in global music. This follows the overwhelming success of Black Sherif’s sold-out headline show at KOKO, London, which marked his first-ever international tour date.

Black Sherif’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Born in the Ashanti region of Ghana, he has cultivated a dedicated global following, captivating fans with his unorthodox voice and deeply personal lyrics. Sherif first gained recognition in 2020 with tracks like “Money” and “Destiny,” which resonated across the Ghanaian music scene. His Sermon freestyle series marked a turning point, setting the stage for his explosive hit “Kwaku the Traveller.“ The song became a global phenomenon, claiming the title of the most Shazamed track worldwide and amassing over one million TikTok creations. With collaborations alongside global heavyweights like Burna Boy, Vic Mensa, and Darkoo, Sherif continues to push boundaries, earning accolades such as his 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards nomination for Best International Flow.

At the beginning of the year, Black Sherif spent significant time in London, making waves both in the industry and the city’s vibrant cultural scene. He attended his first BRIT Awards and was a guest at the exclusive GQ Music & Style dinner, further solidifying his international presence. While in London, Black Sherif immersed himself in the city’s creative energy, spending countless hours in the studio, drawing inspiration from his surroundings. He has previously penned the chart-topping hit “Oil In My Hair”, among other tracks in London. Beyond the music scene, Sherif explored, visiting local gems like Duke’s Cupboard and catching a London Lions game.

The experience fueled his artistry and deepened his connection to the city, inspiring his sound. As Black Sherif prepares for his biggest year and tour to date, IRON BOY cements his reputation as an artist of rare depth and versatility. Wise beyond his years, Sherif channels his reflections on life, resilience, and purpose into music transcending borders.