Black Sherif Drops Soulful Single “Lord I Am Amazed” Ahead of Sophomore Album

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif has kicked off 2025 with the release of his highly anticipated single, “Lord I Am Amazed,” marking his first track of the year.

Released via RBA/Empire, the song is a soulful blend of gospel-inspired melodies and Black Sherif’s trademark raw storytelling and introspective lyricism.

Teased on his Instagram last November, “Lord I Am Amazed” reflects the artist’s personal journey, sharing his struggles, triumphs, and unwavering faith. In his own words, Black Sherif explained, “This song is not just music; it’s my prayer, my gratitude, and my testimony wrapped in melody.” The track invites listeners to feel the awe and gratitude that Black Sherif himself experiences every day.

Following his successful sold-out “Zaama Disco” concert, which saw 23,000 fans in attendance, and the acclaim of his debut album The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif is preparing for the release of his sophomore album, Iron Boy. “Lord I Am Amazed” serves as a sneak peek into the themes of perseverance, growth, and resilience that the album promises to explore.

With its ethereal harmonies, powerful chord progressions, and emotive delivery, “Lord I Am Amazed” is set to be a soul-stirring anthem, further solidifying Black Sherif’s position as one of Africa’s leading musical talents. Fans are eagerly awaiting the full Iron Boy album, which is expected to build on the success and authenticity Black Sherif has become known for.