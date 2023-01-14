Black Sherif Featured In BBC 1Xtra ‘Hot for 2023’ List

Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong professionally known as Black Sherif was named among BBC 1Xtra ‘Hot for 2023’ List.

The Konongo Zongo native was chosen alongside several incredible artists who are tipped to excel in 2023 and beyond according to the British black music powerhouse.

Some of the artists who made the list includes, the sensational British female group, Flo, Doechi, Cristale, Nemzz, Ayra Starr, and Debbie among others. Black Sherif had an incredible run in 2022 and released his debut studio album ‘The Villain I Never Was’ which is still charting across various digital streaming platforms.

He successfully headlined his own shows both in the UK and Ghana respectfully and gave out a stellar performance on the 25th MOBO Awards grand stage at the OVO arena in Wembley, UK.

BBC 1Xtra’s ‘Hot for’ list is compiled annually, with the station then committing to support the chosen artists throughout the year. Faron McKenzie, Head of BBC Radio 1Xtra: “The BBC 1Xtra ‘Hot For’ list has a proven track record of predicting who is about to do huge things for Black music in the year ahead.

“This year’s list is one of the most diverse I’ve seen and it’s full of artists that 1Xtra have supported since the very beginnings of their musical journeys.”