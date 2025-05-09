Black Sherif Makes Ghana Proud with 2025 BET Awards Nomination

Ghana’s groundbreaking artist Black Sherif has earned a coveted spot on the 2025 BET Awards shortlist, securing a nomination for Best International Act.

The rising star stands as the sole Ghanaian representative in this year’s lineup, pitted against Africa’s brightest talents including Nigeria’s Ayra Starr and Rema, South Africa’s Tyla, and Swaziland’s Uncle Waffles.

This recognition marks another milestone for the 23-year-old musician, following his historic 2023 win for Best International Flow at the BET Hip Hop Awards. His unique fusion of highlife melodies with gritty drill and trap elements has created a signature sound that resonates across continents, earning him critical acclaim and a devoted global fanbase.

The nomination underscores Ghana’s growing influence in contemporary African music, with Black Sherif joining the ranks of trailblazers like Sarkodie who have previously brought BET honors home. His raw, storytelling lyricism – often addressing street life, ambition, and social struggles – has positioned him as a voice for Africa’s youth movement.

Industry analysts note this nomination comes at a pivotal moment as Ghanaian music experiences unprecedented international demand. The BET Awards, renowned for celebrating Black excellence worldwide, has increasingly become a barometer for Africa’s musical impact, with categories specifically honoring the continent’s creative explosion.

Fans across Ghana are rallying behind Black Sherif ahead of the June 29 ceremony, viewing the nomination as validation of the country’s vibrant music scene. Whether he takes home the award or not, this recognition solidifies his position as one of Africa’s most compelling young artists carrying the torch for Ghana’s cultural export. The music world now watches as this lyrical prophet continues his ascent on music’s biggest stages.