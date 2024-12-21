Black Sherif Opens Up About His Mother’s Struggles with His Fame

Despite his meteoric rise to fame, Ghanaian rapper and singer Black Sherif, known to fans as Blacko, faces a surprising personal challenge: his mother’s difficulty in fully embracing his success.

In an interview with 3FM, Black Sherif shared that his mother still doesn’t entirely accept his transformation into the music sensation she sees today.

“My mom still doesn’t know that I’m Black Sherif,” he confessed, laughing. “I feel like she needs some time to really accept that this is who I am now.”

Black Sherif’s journey to stardom has been extraordinary, with global hits like Kwaku the Traveller propelling him into the international spotlight. However, behind the accolades and the recognition lies a mother’s concern for her son, whose public life is often subject to intense scrutiny.

“She goes vex sometimes. She sees things on the internet, and it worries her,” he shared, acknowledging that while his lyrics are deeply personal and connect with fans, they can also stir emotions in his family.

Navigating between his burgeoning career and his mother’s feelings, the young artist has made sacrifices to ensure her peace of mind. “There are so many things I’ve not done because of my mom,” he revealed, underscoring the careful balance he maintains between his public persona and private life. Black Sherif’s story reflects the personal dilemmas that often accompany fame, especially when family dynamics are involved.