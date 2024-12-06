Black Sherif Responds to Social Media Feud with Shatta Wale, Dismisses Rivalry Claims

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has responded to the ongoing social media feud with dancehall artist Shatta Wale, clarifying his stance and downplaying the significance of the dispute.

In an interview with Nigeria’s City FM on December 5, 2024, Black Sherif addressed Shatta Wale’s recent threats to harm his career, calling the entire issue “irrelevant” to him. The ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker stated, “This is the second time I’ve been asked this question, and I think the kind of attention I’m supposed to give that thing to even have something to say, I don’t have it right now.” He emphasized that he didn’t care about the situation, but clarified that it wasn’t in a disrespectful manner. “It is pretty irrelevant in my world. The discourse and everything. You have to care about something to even accept it, I don’t care,” he said.

Black Sherif also denied seeing Shatta Wale as a rival. “Nothing can happen between me and Shatta Wale. It just can’t happen. Because of the kind of position, we both occupy in society, the street doesn’t need that,” he explained.

Regarding rumors that a Snapchat post of his was aimed at mocking Shatta Wale’s fashion sense, Black Sherif firmly denied it. He explained, “I didn’t post anything on my Snap because of him. So, because someone went to do an interview, shouldn’t I post it on my snap? I didn’t reply anybody, and whatever they said online is just fan-fueled stuff… I don’t reply anything about my fashion stuff.”

The feud reportedly started on October 31, 2024, when Shatta Wale, in an interview on the Bant, Rants and Confessions podcast, criticized Black Sherif’s style of dressing, suggesting that the singer could improve his appearance. Black Sherif seemingly responded by posting a picture of Shatta Wale on Snapchat with the caption “I plaster everywhere,” which many interpreted as a dig at Shatta’s fashion choices. However, Black Sherif has made it clear that he doesn’t see the matter as anything worth engaging in further.