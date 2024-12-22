Black Sherif Shines at the Third Edition of Zaama Disco in Accra

Accra was alive with energy on Saturday, December 21st, as Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif hosted the third edition of his highly anticipated annual concert, Zaama Disco.

Held at the Untamed Empire, the “Never Spoil United” edition attracted a massive crowd eager to experience an electrifying performance from the Kwaku the Traveller hitmaker.

The concert was a visual feast, featuring impressive stage production, vibrant lighting, and a dynamic setlist that seamlessly blended Afrobeat, trap, and highlife. Black Sherif’s unique sound resonated throughout the venue as the crowd sang along to every word, creating an unforgettable atmosphere of music and celebration.

Zaama Disco has quickly established itself as a must-attend event on Ghana’s music calendar, drawing music lovers from all over the country and beyond. This year’s edition only further solidified Black Sherif’s reputation as one of Ghana’s most influential and exciting musical talents.

See more photos below: