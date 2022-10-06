Black Sherif takes the global stage with his debut album ‘The Villain I Never Was’

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif has finally released his debut album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’. The Album features Nigerian afrobeat sensation Burna Boy. Stream here https://music.empi.re/thevillainineverwas

Sonically filmic and purposefully biographic, ‘The Villain I Never Was‘ is about Black Sherif’s trials and tribulations. Announcing the release of the album the 20-year-old artist wrote in a tweet;

“It took me everything to give life to this body, the one thing in my life that I gave everything up for. There is life in this body, I hope it treats you good and speaks to you like I want it to,”

The Villain I never Was Tracklist

The Homeless Song’ Oil In My Head 45 SOJA Prey Da Youngsta Sad Boys Don’t Fold Konongo Zongo Waste Man We Up Toxic Love City Don’t Forget Me Oh Paradise. Kwaku The Traveller Second Sermon remix ft Burna Boy

The talented Ghanaian rapper and performer have been the center of attention ever since he first gained infamy on the music scene. Black Sherif is poised for action as his sound has been co-signed by several industry greats such as Timberland, DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes, and Popcaan among others.

His journey, from a young Muslim man from the mining town of Konongo to an internationally celebrated artist, is as harrowing as it is electrifying, as depicted in “45” and “Soja,” the project’s focus tracks.

Combining his native tongue of Twi and his gift for storytelling with “asakaa” (the Ghanaian take on the popular drill sound) and Afrobeats, Black Sherif blends cultures to create his own world on The Villain I Never Was.

Already with # plus global streams to his name, from hits like “Kwaku The Traveller” and “Second Sermon,” Black Sherif is proud to deliver his first full-length project and make his US debut with a performance at Elsewhere in New York City on Sunday, November 6th.