Black Sherif wins Artist of the Year at the 2023 VGMA (Full list of winners )

Mohammed Ismail Sharrif, better known on stage asBlack Sherif, has won the artiste of the year award at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) held at the Grande Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday (6 May).

Black Sherif beats contenders such as Sarkodie, Camido, King Promise and Piesie Esther to win the ultimate prize.

The ‘Kwaku the traveller’ hitmaker also won the best music video award, most popular song of the year and best hiplife song of the year.

His closest contender Piesie Esther grabbed two awards – best gospel song with “Waye me yie” and the best gospel artiste of the year.

Below is the full list of winners:

Artist of the Year

Black Sherif – Winner

Stonebwoy

Sarkodie

King Promise

Camidoh

KiDi

Piesie Esther

Joe Mettle

Most Popular Song of the Year

Camidoh – Sugarcane (Remix) ft. King Promise & Mayorkun & Darkoo

Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif

Black Sherif – Kweku The Traveller – WINNER

Lasmid – Friday Night

Kelvyn Boy – Down Flat

Gyakie – Something

Wendy Shay – Survivor

KiDi – Blessed ft. Mavado

Stonebwoy – Therapy

Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie

Record of the Year

King Promise – Yaa Asantewaa ft. Frenna

Adomaa – Beginning Again

Perez Muzik – Hewale Lala

Stonebwoy – Therapy

Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif

Gyakie – Far Away – WINNER

Best Hip Hop Song

Black Sherif – Kweku the Traveler – WINNER

Amerado – Obiaa Boa

Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif

Malcom Nuna – Benzo

Kwesi Arthur – Drama

Medikal – Scarface

Best New Artist

Lasmid – WINNER

Djay

Malcom Nuna

Jay Bhad

Ewuraabena

DJ Azonto

Chief One

Album of the Year

Black Sherif – The Villain I Never Was

Sarkodie – Jamz

Gyakie – My Diary

King Promise – 5 Star – WINNER

Kwesi Arthur – Son of Jacob

Joe Mettle – The Kadosh

Best African Artist

Arya Star

Burna Boy

Asake – WINNER

Kizz Daniel

Libianca

The Therapist

Best Rap Performance

Medikal – Scarface

Strongman – Goated

Amerado – Obiaa boa – WINNER

Lyrical Joe – 5th August 6

Teephlow – 6feet

International Collaboration of the Year

Camidoh – Sugarcane (Remix) ft. King Promise & Mayorkun – WINNER

KiDi – Touch It ft. Tyga

King Promise – Ten Toes ft. Omah Lay

KiDi – Blessed ft. Mavado

MzVee – Dumebi ft. Yemi Alade

King Promise – Run to You ft. Chance the Rapper & Vic Mensa

Sarkodie – Better Days ft. Bnxn

Collaboration of the Year

FBS – Jo ft. Mr Drew

Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif – WINNER

Epixode – Atiaa ft. Kwabena Kwabena

Amerado – Grace ft. Lasmid

DJ Breezy – Abonten ft. Kwesi Arthur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod

Bethel Revival Choir ft. Edwin Dadson – Tegbe Tegbe

Sarkodie – Labadi ft. King Promise

Songwriter of the Year

Piesie Esther – Waye me Yie

Black sheriff – Oh Paradise

Perez Muzik – Hewale lala – WINNER

Fameye – Thank You

Diana Hamilton – My Meditation

Ewurabena – This Far

Best Highlife Artist

Kofi Kinaata – WINNER

Akwaboa

Kuami Eugene

Abiana

Best Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist

Black Sherif

Sarkodie – WINNER

Kwesi Arthur

Medikal

Amerado

Strongman

Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artist

Camidoh

King Promise – WINNER

Gyakie

KiDi

Wendy Shay

Kelvyn Boy

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist

Ras Kuuku

Epixode

Rocky Dawuni

Stonebwoy – WINNER

Samini

Best Gospel Artist

Piesie Esther – WINNER

Joe Mettle

Perez Muzik

Diana Hamilton

Celestine Donkor

MOG Music

Best Female Vocal Performance

Piesie Esther

Niella – WINNER

Enuonyam

Cina Soul

Abiana

Adomaa

Best Male Vocal Performance

Camidoh

Kyei Mensah

Perez Muzik – WINNER

Stonebwoy

King Promise

Best Music Video

Black Sherif – Konogo Zongo – WINNER

Stonebwoy – Therapy

Piesie Esther – Waye me Yie

Stonebwoy – Gidigba

Sarkodie – Labadi ft. King Promise

KiDi – Touch it (Remix) ft. Tyga

Scott Evans – Best Side

Kwabena Kwabena – Afraid to Lose You

Producer of the Year

Mog Beatz – WINNER

Atown

Phantom

Shadrach Yawson

Guilty Beatz

Kill Beatz

Liquid Beatz

Samnsey

Audio Engineer of the Year

Chopz – Yaa Asantewaa

Qube – Beginning Again

Perez Muzik – Hewale lala

Supa Dups – Therapy

Possigee – Country Side

Altra Nova – Far Away – WINNER

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Konkara Jahvybz – A Go dey ft. Kelvyn Boy

Ras Kuuku – 33N1

Epixode – Atia – WINNER

Black Sherif – Don’t Forget Me

Rocky Dawuni – Never Bow Down ft. Blvk H3ro

Maccasio – Eyes on You ft. Stonebwoy

Best Afropop Song

Stonebwoy – Therapy – WINNER

Wendy Shay – Survivor

Black Sherif – Oil in my head

DopeNation – Gboza

King Promise – Ten Toes ft. Omah Lay

Kuami Eugene – Takeaway

KiDi – Blessed ft. Movado

Fameye – Thank You

Best Afrobeats Song

Camidoh – Sugarcane (Remix) ft. King Promise & Mayokun – WINNER

Gyakie – Something

KiDi – Champagne

Djay – Balance It

King Promise – Ginger

FBS – Jo ft. Mr Drew

Best Highlife Song

Epixode – Atia ft. Kwabena Kwabena

AK Songstress – My Proposal

Adina – Adi Dede

Kwesi Arthur – Adom

Kelvyn Boy – Down Flat – WINNER

Kofi Kinaata – Have Mercy

Best Hiplife Song

Lasmid – Friday Night – WINNER

Medikal – Stubborn Academy

Jay Bahd – Anadwo

DJ Breezy – Abonten ft. Kwesi Arthur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod

Amerado – Grace ft. Lasmid

Kweku Flick – Ewiase

Unsung Artist of the Year

Ni Ashun

Aya Ramzy

DSL – WINNER

TsaQa

Maya Blu

Boi Jake

The Vodafone Green Award went to Worlasi.

AttractiveMustapha.com