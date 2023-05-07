Black Sherif wins Artist of the Year at the 2023 VGMA (Full list of winners )

Mohammed Ismail Sharrif, better known on stage asBlack Sherif, has won the artiste of the year award at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) held at the Grande Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday (6 May).
Black Sherif beats contenders such as Sarkodie, Camido, King Promise and Piesie Esther to win the ultimate prize.
The ‘Kwaku the traveller’ hitmaker also won the best music video award, most popular song of the year and best hiplife song of the year.
His closest contender Piesie Esther grabbed two awards – best gospel song with “Waye me yie” and the best gospel artiste of the year.
Below is the full list of winners:
Artist of the Year
- Black Sherif – Winner
- Stonebwoy
- Sarkodie
- King Promise
- Camidoh
- KiDi
- Piesie Esther
- Joe Mettle
Most Popular Song of the Year
- Camidoh – Sugarcane (Remix) ft. King Promise & Mayorkun & Darkoo
- Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif
- Black Sherif – Kweku The Traveller – WINNER
- Lasmid – Friday Night
- Kelvyn Boy – Down Flat
- Gyakie – Something
- Wendy Shay – Survivor
- KiDi – Blessed ft. Mavado
- Stonebwoy – Therapy
- Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie
Record of the Year
- King Promise – Yaa Asantewaa ft. Frenna
- Adomaa – Beginning Again
- Perez Muzik – Hewale Lala
- Stonebwoy – Therapy
- Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif
- Gyakie – Far Away – WINNER
Best Hip Hop Song
- Black Sherif – Kweku the Traveler – WINNER
- Amerado – Obiaa Boa
- Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif
- Malcom Nuna – Benzo
- Kwesi Arthur – Drama
- Medikal – Scarface
Best New Artist
- Lasmid – WINNER
- Djay
- Malcom Nuna
- Jay Bhad
- Ewuraabena
- DJ Azonto
- Chief One
Album of the Year
- Black Sherif – The Villain I Never Was
- Sarkodie – Jamz
- Gyakie – My Diary
- King Promise – 5 Star – WINNER
- Kwesi Arthur – Son of Jacob
- Joe Mettle – The Kadosh
Best African Artist
- Arya Star
- Burna Boy
- Asake – WINNER
- Kizz Daniel
- Libianca
- The Therapist
Best Rap Performance
- Medikal – Scarface
- Strongman – Goated
- Amerado – Obiaa boa – WINNER
- Lyrical Joe – 5th August 6
- Teephlow – 6feet
International Collaboration of the Year
- Camidoh – Sugarcane (Remix) ft. King Promise & Mayorkun – WINNER
- KiDi – Touch It ft. Tyga
- King Promise – Ten Toes ft. Omah Lay
- KiDi – Blessed ft. Mavado
- MzVee – Dumebi ft. Yemi Alade
- King Promise – Run to You ft. Chance the Rapper & Vic Mensa
- Sarkodie – Better Days ft. Bnxn
Collaboration of the Year
- FBS – Jo ft. Mr Drew
- Sarkodie – Country Side ft. Black Sherif – WINNER
- Epixode – Atiaa ft. Kwabena Kwabena
- Amerado – Grace ft. Lasmid
- DJ Breezy – Abonten ft. Kwesi Arthur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod
- Bethel Revival Choir ft. Edwin Dadson – Tegbe Tegbe
- Sarkodie – Labadi ft. King Promise
Songwriter of the Year
- Piesie Esther – Waye me Yie
- Black sheriff – Oh Paradise
- Perez Muzik – Hewale lala – WINNER
- Fameye – Thank You
- Diana Hamilton – My Meditation
- Ewurabena – This Far
Best Highlife Artist
- Kofi Kinaata – WINNER
- Akwaboa
- Kuami Eugene
- Abiana
Best Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist
- Black Sherif
- Sarkodie – WINNER
- Kwesi Arthur
- Medikal
- Amerado
- Strongman
Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artist
- Camidoh
- King Promise – WINNER
- Gyakie
- KiDi
- Wendy Shay
- Kelvyn Boy
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist
- Ras Kuuku
- Epixode
- Rocky Dawuni
- Stonebwoy – WINNER
- Samini
Best Gospel Artist
- Piesie Esther – WINNER
- Joe Mettle
- Perez Muzik
- Diana Hamilton
- Celestine Donkor
- MOG Music
Best Female Vocal Performance
- Piesie Esther
- Niella – WINNER
- Enuonyam
- Cina Soul
- Abiana
- Adomaa
Best Male Vocal Performance
- Camidoh
- Kyei Mensah
- Perez Muzik – WINNER
- Stonebwoy
- King Promise
Best Music Video
- Black Sherif – Konogo Zongo – WINNER
- Stonebwoy – Therapy
- Piesie Esther – Waye me Yie
- Stonebwoy – Gidigba
- Sarkodie – Labadi ft. King Promise
- KiDi – Touch it (Remix) ft. Tyga
- Scott Evans – Best Side
- Kwabena Kwabena – Afraid to Lose You
Producer of the Year
- Mog Beatz – WINNER
- Atown
- Phantom
- Shadrach Yawson
- Guilty Beatz
- Kill Beatz
- Liquid Beatz
- Samnsey
Audio Engineer of the Year
- Chopz – Yaa Asantewaa
- Qube – Beginning Again
- Perez Muzik – Hewale lala
- Supa Dups – Therapy
- Possigee – Country Side
- Altra Nova – Far Away – WINNER
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
- Konkara Jahvybz – A Go dey ft. Kelvyn Boy
- Ras Kuuku – 33N1
- Epixode – Atia – WINNER
- Black Sherif – Don’t Forget Me
- Rocky Dawuni – Never Bow Down ft. Blvk H3ro
- Maccasio – Eyes on You ft. Stonebwoy
Best Afropop Song
- Stonebwoy – Therapy – WINNER
- Wendy Shay – Survivor
- Black Sherif – Oil in my head
- DopeNation – Gboza
- King Promise – Ten Toes ft. Omah Lay
- Kuami Eugene – Takeaway
- KiDi – Blessed ft. Movado
- Fameye – Thank You
Best Afrobeats Song
- Camidoh – Sugarcane (Remix) ft. King Promise & Mayokun – WINNER
- Gyakie – Something
- KiDi – Champagne
- Djay – Balance It
- King Promise – Ginger
- FBS – Jo ft. Mr Drew
Best Highlife Song
- Epixode – Atia ft. Kwabena Kwabena
- AK Songstress – My Proposal
- Adina – Adi Dede
- Kwesi Arthur – Adom
- Kelvyn Boy – Down Flat – WINNER
- Kofi Kinaata – Have Mercy
Best Hiplife Song
- Lasmid – Friday Night – WINNER
- Medikal – Stubborn Academy
- Jay Bahd – Anadwo
- DJ Breezy – Abonten ft. Kwesi Arthur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod
- Amerado – Grace ft. Lasmid
- Kweku Flick – Ewiase
Unsung Artist of the Year
- Ni Ashun
- Aya Ramzy
- DSL – WINNER
- TsaQa
- Maya Blu
- Boi Jake
The Vodafone Green Award went to Worlasi.
