Black Sherif wins Artiste of the Year Award at GMA UK 2022

Ghana’s rising musician, Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, famously know as Black Sherif has won artist of the year award at the sixth edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK edition.

The awards took place on October 29, at the Royal Regency Palace Manor Park in London.

Black Sherif who has been making waves in the music industry for the past three years has caught the eyes of many people across the globe with his latest album ‘The Vallain I Never Was’.

As an outstanding songwriter and singer, he has made his music surface more in the UK music charts.

He came to light after he released his ‘First Sermon’ track and featured Nigeria’s super Star Burna Boy in a remix of his ‘Second Sermon’ track which has millions of streams on all musical platforms.

Black Sheriff’s most successful songs talks about his meteoric rise, using of drill beats to tell the true story of youth in the hoods of Accra.

His emotional and relatable choice of words alludes most people to listen and feel his song at heart, which makes him exceptionally a good artiste.

Black Sherif was nominated for Hiplife/Hip Hop artiste of the year, Hiplife/Hip Hop song of the year, Best Collaboration of the year, New Artiste of the year, Most Popular artiste of the year and Artiste of the year.

He competed in the same category with King Promise (Ghana), Akwaboah (Ghana), Celestine Donkor (Ghana), Denny (UK), Diana Hamilton (Ghana), DJ Martin (UK), Dosty (UK), JVS (UK), Kidi (Ghana), Kuami Eugene (Ghana), Mista Silver (UK) and Sarkodie (Ghana).

Various artistes from both countries received honours in 27 categories, including Group of the Year, Record of the Year, Male and Female Vocalists of the Year, and International Collaboration of the Year.

The Ghana Music Awards UK is largely a people’s choice award that seeks to champion and expand the development of the Ghanaian music industry both home and abroad, into an international market for global recognition of Ghanaian creative works.

The awards is to create an open market for collaboration, sales, new music trends, cultural exchanges, marketing opportunities and several benefits to be accessed by Ghanaian musicians in the United Kingdom.