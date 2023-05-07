Black Sherif wins coveted Artiste of the Year award at 24th VGMAs

Mohammed Ismail Sharrif, popularly known as Black Sherif, was adjudged Artiste of the Year at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

It was a big night for Black Sherif, as he picked up the coveted award on the night, beating off competition from Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, King Promise, Camidoh, and Piesie Esther.

Black Sherif also picked the Most Popular Song of the Year with the global hit single “Kweku the Traveller,” having also won the Best Hip-Hop Song with the same song.

He also won the Best Music Video of the Year with his “Konogo Zongo” hit song.

After picking up the award, Black Sherif was elated with his new milestone and dedicated the award to his mother, father, family, and the people of Konogo Zongo, where he hails from.

He also announced the release of a new Extended Play (EP) scheduled for June 22, 2023.

Black Sherif was one of the top performers on the biggest night of Ghanaian music, dazzling the crowd with some energetic performances.