Black Sherif wins Soundcity MVP Awards 2023 Festival’s Best Hip Hop Song category

Ghanaian singer and rapper, Black Sherif has won the prestigious Hip Hop Act of the Year at the 2023 edition of Soundcity MVP Awards festival, which was held at the Eko Convention Center, Lagos, Nigeria.

The 21-year-old singer beat off competition from other musicians like M.I from Nigeria, Nasty C from South Africa, Ladipoe from Nigeria, Blaqbones from South Africa, and Wakadinali from Kenya, among others, to win the category.

Blacko released his breakthrough hit single “Kweku the Traveller” which reached number one spot on the Ghanaian and Nigerian Apple Music Charts and announced his debut album dubbed “The Villain I Never Was” on October 5, 2022.

The album racked impressive streaming numbers across various digital streaming platforms.

In a speech delivered on stage, Black Sherif thanked his fans for voting and supporting him and praised God for bringing him this far.

“Blessings to you guys, blessings to everyone who voted for me to get this one, I love you guys so much, blessings to my people back home, I love you Nigeria, Allahu Akbar.”

The Soundcity MVP Awards Festival is an event presented by Soundcity TV which awards plaques to musicians and performers across Africa.