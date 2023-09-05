Black Sherif Wins ‘West African Artiste of The Year’ at Headies Awards 2023

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has clinched the prestigious ‘West African Artiste of The Year’ award at the Headies Awards 2023. This win further cements his position as a dominant force in West African music, owing to his unique style and compelling storytelling.

The ‘West African Artiste of The Year’ category recognized artists of West African origin who made significant contributions to the continent’s music scene throughout the year. Black Sherif’s undeniable impact and growing global presence made him the standout choice for this honor.

While he also secured a nomination for ‘African Artiste of The Year,’ which was eventually won by Rema, this accolade underscores his influence that extends far beyond West Africa.

The Headies Awards 2023, hosted at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, celebrated the escalating prominence of African music on the global stage