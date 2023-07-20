Black Sherif’s reported arrest creates social media buzz

Social media is buzzing with rumors of the supposed arrest of Black Sherif, the renowned artist behind the hit song “Kwaku the traveller,” by Ghanaian security agencies. According to reports, the 21-year-old musician was apprehended upon his arrival at Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

The alleged reason behind his arrest is a contractual breach related to a show he was supposed to perform on July 4 in Greece. It’s said that Black Sherif was scheduled to entertain on a cruise ship in Greece and had reportedly charged a fee of US$40,000 for the gig. He had already received half of the payment before the incident unfolded.

Reports suggest that the artist had been placed on a stop list after a complaint was lodged against him by the client for not fulfilling his contractual obligations. As a result, he was taken straight to the police headquarters in Accra for further questioning.

Despite the widespread rumors, Black Sherif’s team has not officially confirmed the arrest, and the Ghana Police Service officials are keeping tight-lipped about the matter. As of now, there is no official statement regarding the incident from any involved parties.