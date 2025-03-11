Black Star Fund Invests in GUBA to Strengthen African Diaspora Engagement and Economic Empowerment

Black Star Fund is proud to announce a strategic investment in GUBA (Grow, Unite, Build Africa), a leading diaspora engagement enterprise dedicated to fostering connections between Africa and the world. This investment marks a significant step toward enhancing African economic empowerment and global diaspora initiatives.

Founded by the visionary Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, GUBA has evolved from a prestigious awards platform into a global force, bridging the gap between African professionals, businesses, and policymakers. With a strong presence in trade, cultural exchange, and economic development, GUBA’s initiatives have driven impactful collaborations across various sectors.

Through this partnership, Black Star Fund aims to align with GUBA’s mission by supporting business ventures, trade expos, career networks, and heritage experiences that empower Africans at home and abroad. The investment will facilitate GUBA’s expansion into new markets, unlocking fresh opportunities for economic and cultural integration.

Kwame Anku, CEO of Black Star Fund, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership:

“GUBA represents the future of African excellence and economic influence. Our investment aligns with our mission to back enterprises that redefine diaspora engagement and drive sustainable impact. Together, we will scale GUBA’s initiatives to new heights, creating lasting value for the African continent and beyond.”

Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, Founder of GUBA, added:

“This investment is a game-changer for GUBA. It allows us to amplify our efforts in strengthening African economic networks, fostering entrepreneurship, and promoting cultural heritage. Black Star Fund II is the perfect partner to help us achieve our vision of a globally connected and empowered Africa.”

As GUBA integrates into the Black Star Fund portfolio, the collaboration will drive innovative projects that bridge global markets, empower African businesses, and inspire future generations.

About Black Star Fund:

Black Star Fund II is a venture capital firm dedicated to investing in high-growth enterprises that drive innovation, economic impact, and cultural transformation, with a strong focus on the African continent and its global diaspora.

About GUBA:

GUBA is a leading diaspora engagement organization that promotes African business, culture, and leadership through prestigious awards, networking events, trade expos, and development programs. Founded by Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, GUBA has been instrumental in fostering connections between Africa and the global community.