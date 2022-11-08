Black Star legends unite to promote Ghana’s upcoming participation in the World Cup

The FIFA World Cup will kick off this year on 20th November 2022 in Qatar, with the first

fixture between Ecuador and Qatar. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in partnership with the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana organised a walk and a dinner with the country’s football legends to create awareness ahead of the World Cup.

This event was powered by betPawa who are the official sponsors of the betPawa Premier League. betPawa were also the official content sponsors of the event.

The day started with a walk dubbed “Walk With The Legends” which began from Ayi Mensah valley and ended at the top of Aburi Mountain. A dinner was held on the same day in the evening at the Event Center in East Legon for Ghanaian football legends and some former Black Stars players.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kurt Edwin Okraku commented “Today betPawa is here with us to once again prove to all that they are determined to ensure that the love for football is returned”.

He further emphasised the association’s appreciation to betPawa in ensuring that Ghanaian football gets the necessary support across the board in its quest to bring back the love and passion for football.

Both events were attended by Executive Council Members of the Ghana Football Association, The Retired National Footballers Association, the Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG), Government Officials, Broadcasters, and other invited guests within the Football ecosystem.

Some of the notable personalities from the sports fraternity who attended the two events include Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Sports; Kurt Edwin Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association, Executive Council Members, former Bayern Munich superstar and President of PFAG Samuel Osei Kuffour, former captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan, former Ghana defender, and Deputy CAF Secretary Anthony Baffour, Augustine Arhinful, Laryea Kingston, 1978 African Best Player Abdul Razak and Derek Boateng among others.

betPawa are committed to transforming football in Ghana through the construction of the betPawa Football Arena in Prampram. The stadium that is under construction will become a FIFA Star Grade 1 surface with a 3,000-capacity stand, two changing rooms for teams and match officials, and storage and media rooms at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre for Excellence.