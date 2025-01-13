Black Star Polo Hosts 4th Annual Water Polo Tournament in Ghana

Ghana’s ambitions in water polo have received a major boost with the announcement of the 4th Annual Black Star Polo Water Polo Tournament.

This exciting event is not just about athletic competition—it’s a vital step toward preparing Ghana’s water polo community for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

With the potential for Olympic success on the horizon, the tournament will bring together teams from Kumasi, Accra, and the Central Region, with a clear goal in mind: to showcase and develop the country’s rising water polo talent.

This year’s tournament promises more than just thrilling matches; it’s about fostering the next generation of water polo athletes, while enhancing the capabilities of referees and coaches. The event will serve as an important developmental platform, supporting Ghana’s long-term vision to compete at the highest levels of international water polo.

A key highlight of the tournament will be the involvement of Mr. Tony Karaman, a respected Water Polo Official with USA Water Polo. Mr. Karaman’s participation brings invaluable international expertise, with a special focus on training clinics for referees and aspiring swimmers. His sessions are aimed at elevating Ghana’s water polo community to international standards, ensuring that athletes and officials alike are ready to face the challenges of the global stage.

Mr. Karaman, reflecting on Ghana’s water polo journey, commented: “Ghana has incredible potential. The talent and determination I’ve seen here prove that this country is on the path to making a historic impact in water polo.”

The tournament will include hands-on clinics for young players as well as competitive matches between regional teams. The competition will run from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with a special focus on nurturing women’s participation in aquatics and creating opportunities for aspiring players of all ages. The matches will be high-stakes, as teams battle it out for medals while also striving for a place in the Olympic team for 2028.

But the event is not just about sport. It also aims to raise awareness and build community support for Ghana’s water polo ambitions. This tournament is part of a larger vision for Olympic success in 2028, with organizers emphasizing that the road to gold requires a collective effort. Prince Kofi Asante Sefa-Boakye, Founder of Black Star Polo, made it clear that the event is part of a larger movement to showcase Ghana’s readiness to not only participate in the Olympics, but to contend for victory. “This is a movement to show the world that Ghana is ready—not just to participate, but to win,” he said.

In the lead-up to the main tournament, pre-event clinics will be held across various locations, including Lincoln Community School, Burma Camp, Awutu Winton Senior High School, and the University of Ghana, Legon. These clinics are designed to familiarize players with the sport, improve their skills, and provide training for referees.

The event promises to be a celebration of Ghanaian talent, determination, and unity. Beyond the poolside action, local food vendors will be on hand to keep fans fueled as they cheer on their favorite teams. Award ceremonies will take place at the end of the day to honor the top performers and exceptional athletes.

For the people of Ghana, this tournament is a critical part of building a legacy in aquatic sports, and it’s a chance for fans and participants to be part of a movement that could one day see the country make its mark on the Olympic stage. The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are within reach, and events like the Black Star Polo Water Polo Tournament are key to turning Ghana’s water polo dreams into reality.

The tournament will take place on January 18, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at the University of Ghana Sports Directorate Poolside. Admission is free, and all are invited to witness the rise of a new sporting force in Ghana.