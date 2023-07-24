Black Star Square to host 13th Chale Wote Street Art festival

Ghana’s iconic Black Star Square in Accra will host the 13th Chale Wote Street Art Festival, one of Africa’s most vibrant street art festivals, from Monday, August 21 to Sunday, August 27, 2023.

The Black Star Square, its adjoining streets, and the Osu community, will witness a new wave of artists creating some of the most innovative contemporary works of art in Africa.

This, 2023 cycle of Chale Wote Street Art Festival, organisers say, “is a celebration of over a decade of offering some of the most iconic public art interventions by African artists, as well as co-creations with collaborators from across the world.”

Chale Wote literally translates to ‘Friend let’s go’ in Ga, the language of indigenes of Accra, but has come to stand for flip-flops.

The festival, among others, cultivates a wider audience for the arts in West Africa by breaking creative boundaries and using art as a venture.

The organisers say, “All programming throughout the festival week will be held within the Osu municipality.”

“Chale Wote Street Art Festival will have no activities in James Town,” they emphasised in a statement to the media.

James Town, a predominantly fishing community and Accra’s oldest community, Mantse Agbonaa, has hosted what is axiomatically the biggest arts festival in West Africa as it brings together an alluring mix of artists, and musicians, designers and exhibitors.

The festival is highly anticipated for its surreal art, music, dance and performances on the streets of Jamestown, Accra’s old quarters.

However, the new venue, Osu, is one of the oldest neighbourhoods in Accra, dating back to the early 19th century and has become an important part of the city’s commercial and cultural landscape.

The history of Osu can be traced to the late 18th century, when a group of Ga fishermen settled in the area.

The Osu Castle, built by the Danish in the 17th century, is one of the most iconic buildings in the community.

The new festival perimeter, at its new venue – the Black Star Square in Osu – will feature open air mural exhibitions by leading Ghanaian and international artists, showcasing work inspired by the rebellion of enslaved Afro-Brazilians in 1835 Salvador Bahia and their glorious return to present day Ghana, Togo and Nigeria.

The story is also performed as a musical theatre piece called “MEMORY MOVEMENT FREEDOM” by multiple community-based performance, dance troupes and brass band.