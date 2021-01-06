Black Starlets head Coach Ben Fokuo has named a 28-man squad for the 2021 WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in Kegue, Togo.

The Ghana Coach assessed over 150 players before settling on this squad. The participating teams have been given a special dispensation to name more than 21 players for the tournament due to the Corona virus pandemic.

Bolga All Stars forward Bukari Sammed, Abdul Manaf Ibrahim of Attram De Visser Academy, Jonas Naafo of Nania FC and Zaidan Alhassan of New Edubiase United Football Club are some of the top players in the squad.

The tournament kicked off Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in Kegue, Togo.

The Starlets will not play a part in the first round of games as a result of the number of teams in Group B (3). Ghana are paired in Group B with rivals Nigeria and neighbours Cote D’Ivoire.

The top two teams from this tournament will qualify for the 2021 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Morocco.