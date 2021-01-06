Ghana’s male U-17 team, Black Starlets departed Accra on Tuesday, January 5, 2020 for Kegue, Togo for the 2021 WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations.

The tournament which was originally scheduled for Benin in 2020, will now be played in Togo from Tuesday, January 5, 2020 to Monday, January 18, 2021 in Kegue.

Ghana have been paired with Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire in Group B of the tournament. Coach Ben Fokuo’s side will draw a bye in the first round of games in the Group stages following the number of teams (3) in Group B.

The Black Starlets will open their campaign on Saturday, January 9, 2021 against Nigeria.

This will be the first edition in Africa U-17 Cup of Nations to have expanded to 12 teams instead of eight. Each of the six zones received two spots in the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations tournament scheduled for Morocco in March 2021.