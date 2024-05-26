Black Starlets Eliminated from WAFU B Championship

The Black Starlets of Ghana failed to make it to the finals of the WAFU Under-17 Zone B tournament after losing 2-1 to Burkina Faso at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Asharaf Tapsoba scored in each half as the Stallions secured their second consecutive win over Ghana in the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) B Championship.

The visitors had a smooth start after the Tapsoba capitalized on Armah’s mistake to grab an advantage for his side 12 minutes into the game.

Joseph Narbi responded with a screamer out of no where to pull parity for the Black Starlets.

The boys in green, Burkina Faso were more dominant in the second half as they mounted back-to-back pressure on the Ghanaian defense through their sharp wing play.

The Stallions doubled their lead two minutes into the second half with a superb finish from Tapsoba, who danced through Ghana’s shambling defense to seal the campaign for his side.

Coach Laryea Kingston’s tactical play was nowhere near that of the Burkinabes as his side’s struggle for an equalizer failed after 90 minutes.