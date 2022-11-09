Black Stars 26 man squad leaked

Even before coach Otto Addo will release his 26 man squad for the FIFA World Cup, names are already circulating as the men to represent Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
This is what Yours Truly, Sammy Heywood Okine chanced upon.
Leaked.. Final 26 Black Stars for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup ….98% authentic…’ For the Love of the Game’
Goalkeepers
Richard Ofori
Jojo Wollocot
Manaf Nurudeen
Defenders
Alexander Djiku
Salisu Mohammed
Daniel Amartey
Tariq Lamptey
Gideon Mensah
Baba Rahman
Dennis Odoi
Alidu Seidu
Joseph Aidoo
Midfielders/Wingers
Thomas Partey
Baba Iddrisu
Salis Abdul Samed
Andre Ayew
Mohammed Kudus
Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
Osman Bukari
Issahaku Abdul Fatau
Elisha Owusu
Kamal Sowah
Daniel Afriyie Barnie
Ransford Yeboah – Konigsdorger
Attackers
Inaki Williams
Jordan Ayew