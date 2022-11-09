Black Stars 26 man squad leaked

Even before coach Otto Addo will release his 26 man squad for the FIFA World Cup, names are already circulating as the men to represent Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

This is what Yours Truly, Sammy Heywood Okine chanced upon.

Leaked.. Final 26 Black Stars for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup ….98% authentic…’ For the Love of the Game’

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori

Jojo Wollocot

Manaf Nurudeen

Defenders

Alexander Djiku

Salisu Mohammed

Daniel Amartey

Tariq Lamptey

Gideon Mensah

Baba Rahman

Dennis Odoi

Alidu Seidu

Joseph Aidoo

Midfielders/Wingers

Thomas Partey

Baba Iddrisu

Salis Abdul Samed

Andre Ayew

Mohammed Kudus

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Osman Bukari

Issahaku Abdul Fatau

Elisha Owusu

Kamal Sowah

Daniel Afriyie Barnie

Ransford Yeboah – Konigsdorger

Attackers

Inaki Williams

Jordan Ayew