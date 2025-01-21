Black Stars Appoint New Management Committee Following Disappointing AFCON Campaign

Ghana’s National Men’s Football Team, the Black Stars, has unveiled a newly constituted Management Committee after their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) dissolved the previous committee, led by GFA Vice President Mark Addo, following the team’s elimination from the qualification race.

The new committee will be chaired by Dr. Randy Abbey, an Executive Council member of the GFA. Dr. Abbey, who will also be responsible for engaging with the government and other key stakeholders, will work alongside Stephen Appiah, the former Black Stars captain, who has been appointed as Vice-Chairman. Appiah’s primary role will focus on player relations.

The committee also includes Samuel Aboabire, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, and Moses Armah, President of Medeama Sporting Club. Aboabire and Armah will be responsible for overseeing matchday activities and ensuring the interests of sponsors and other collaborators are effectively managed.

Richard Nsenkyire, President of FC Samartex 1996, the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League Champions, has been assigned special duties, and will be part of the new team.

The committee’s primary mandate will be to oversee the management of the Black Stars, including setting strategic plans and ensuring the team is well-prepared for all upcoming matches and tournaments. They will serve as a link between the GFA and the Technical Team, ensuring logistical support, the release of funds from the Ministry of Sports, and proper arrangements for training camps and travel.

Another key responsibility of the Management Committee will be maintaining the reputation of the team, ensuring that players act as ambassadors of Ghana. Additionally, the committee will collaborate with the Marketing and Communications Departments of the GFA to fulfill commitments to sponsors and maintain smooth communication with all stakeholders.

The new structure is designed to streamline the team’s operations and bring a fresh approach to managing the Black Stars as they look to bounce back from their disappointing AFCON campaign.