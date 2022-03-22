Black Stars Arrives In Kumasi Ahead Of Nigeria Clash

All 27 members of the Black Stars squad have arrived in Kumasi for Friday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Play off against Nigeria.

Ghana coach Otto Addo and the rest of the squad touched down in the Ashanti Region capital before 14:30 GMT after departing from Accra, Tuesday afternoon.

After landing in Kumasi, the team was welcomed by the Regional Football Association executives and local fans before they boarded the team bus to take them to their Hotel.

The first leg of the World Cup playoff game is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, while the second leg will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi will host the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff game between Ghana and Nigeria.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/KingdomFMonline.com