Black Stars back triumph over Nicaragua

The Black Stars of Ghana bounced back to winning ways after defeating Nicaragua 1-0 at the Estadio Francisco Arts Carrasco in Lorca, Spain.

Despite suffering a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Brazil, Fatawu Abdul Issahaku’s first-half strike for the Black Stars ensured victory against a Nicaraguan side ranked 79 places below them in the FIFA rankings.

Coach Otto Addo made a few changes to his starting line up, with the likes of Inaki Williams and Mohammed Salisu making their first starts after their impressive second-half display against Brazil.

Black Stars Captain Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew were dropped to the bench, with Osman Bukari and Fatawu Abdul Issahaku getting the starting nod.

The Black Stars, despite their dominance halfway through the first half, couldn’t find the cutting edge to break the Nicaraguan defence.

Issahaku scored the opener for the Black Stars with a beautiful curler in the 35th minute, leaving Nicaraguan goalkeeper Forves with no chance of making a save.

Issahaku had a chance to double Ghana’s lead in first half added time, but his effort skewed wide as the game went to recess.

The Black Stars were on the front foot at the start of the second half, with wing-back Seidu Alidu coming close with an attempt.

The Black Stars’ backline was barely threatened with an hour played with goalkeeper Richard Ofori virtually on holiday.

Inaki Williams, who was kept silent by the Nicaraguan defence, nearly scored his first goal for the Black Stars, but his effort in the 64th minute was saved by Nicaraguan goalkeeper Forves.

Black Stars made efforts to get the second goal, but the Nicaraguan defence ensured the game stayed the same at the end of regulation time.

Up next for the Black Stars is a game against Switzerland before they head to the World Cup come November in Qatar.