Black Stars begin training in Abu Dhabi ahead of World Cup

Twenty-three Black Stars players have begun camping in Abu Dhabi ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

The team would stay in the capital of the United Arab Emirates for four days where they would play an International friendly against Switzerland at the Baniyas Club Stadium on Thursday, November 17, before departing to Qatar on Friday.

The players in camp currently are, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati- Zigi, Nurudeen Abdul Manaf, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Denis Odoi, Baba Abdul Rahman.

The rest are, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, Salis Abdul Samed, Elisha Owusu, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo, Tariq Lamptey, Osman Bukari, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Mohammed Kudus, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku and Kamal Deen Sulemana are expected to team up with the rest of the squad on Tuesday.

The Black Stars would train on Tuesday evening in preparation for the friendly against Switzerland on Thursday.

Ghana would compete with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

The global showpiece would kick off on Sunday, November 20, 2022.