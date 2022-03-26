Black Stars Coach Confident To Win In Abuja

Otto Addo Head Coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars has vowed to make amends in their second leg of the 2022 Federation of International Football Federation (FIFA) World Cup qualifier against the Super Green Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

In a post-match interview, Coach Addo admitted the made some mistakes which denied them victory in Accra, but stated that, they would not be repeated in the second leg in Abuja on Tuesday.

First of all, we did well even though we made some mistakes, but we started well, there was just a little bit of fatigue and it made Nigeria come into the game more.

“We will convert our chances we create and avoid mistakes we committed in the Kumasi and fight for a win to qualify,” he added.

Commenting on his tactics Coach Addo noted that many people did not understand his approach, but it was clear after the game that, he deployed a system which had three defenders at the back.

Daniel Amartey, Alexander Dziku and midfielder Baba Iddrisu played as three central defenders anytime the team was in attack.

Coach Addo is counting on revising his strategies to beat Nigeria in the second leg.

The Black Stars would need at least a scoring draw in Abuja to secure qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, later in the year.