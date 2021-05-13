Coach Charles K. Akonnor has announced a 30-man squad to face Morocco and Ivory Coast in an international friendly ahead of Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana is scheduled to face Morocco on Tuesday, June 8 in Rabat before taking on Ivory Coast on Saturday, June 12, at the Cape Coast stadium.

The former Ghana captain is expected to lead his charges into the two high profile games against the North African giants, the Atlas lions of Morocco and the Elephants of Ivory Coast next month in place of the two FIFA World Cup qualifiers that got cancelled last week.

Richard Ofori who missed out on the AFCON qualifiers in March makes a return to the squad having recovered from a groin injury. Reading FC’s Andy Yiadom, Portugal based Gideon Mensah, Schenzhen FC’s Frank Acheampong and inform forward, Kamaldeen Sulemana have all made a return to the team for the two matches.

Also, Former Tema Youth winger Joseph Painstil who has had a stellar campaign in Turkey for Ankaragucu has also earned a call up.

Herein the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko), Ibrahim Danlad (King Faisal)

Left back: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria Guimaraes)

Right back: Andy Yaidom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC)

Centre back: Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens FC)

Midfield: Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Baba Idrissu (RCD Mallorca)

Left Wing: Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia), Frank Acheampong (Shenzhen FC), Tariqe Fosu Henry (Brentford FC)

Right Wing: Kamal Sowah (OH Leuven), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Nordsjaelland)

Forward: Andre Ayew (Swansea City FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC), Kwame Opoku (USM Alger), Joseph Paintsil (Ankaragücu).