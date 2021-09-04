Black Stars Coach stresses need to improve on performance

Charles K. Akonnor, Head Coach of Ghana’s Black Stars, says he was not happy with the team’s performance in their group G opener against Ethiopia but securing maximum points was vital in their quest for qualification.

The Black Stars of Ghana luckily edged their Ethiopian counterparts courtesy Mubarak Wakaso’s solitary strike in the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

The Black Stars struggled in most of their play as they lacked cohesiveness and telepathy but held on to their lone goal to go top of Group G with Zimbabwe and South Africa having shared the spoils.

Despite not playing too well, Ghana’s gaffer, speaking in post-match presser, was elated with how his team managed the pressure from the opponents as they were disciplined not to give away a goal.

“We were not too excited but efficient and at the end of the day we took three points and that is okay. We all have opinions about the match and statistically they possesed the ball more than us but we won and it would have been a disaster if we lost playing this way.

“We need to improve in the way we play, we were not happy with the way we played and I believe come Monday we will improve,” Akonnor said.

Black Stars were optimistic about topping the group and moving to the finals stages of qualifications come November.

The Black Stars would travel to South Africa to face the Bafana Bafana in the second group match encounter scheduled for Monday, September 6, 2021.