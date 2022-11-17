Black Stars defeats Switzerland in pre-World Cup friendly

The Black Stars of Ghana delivered an impressive performance as they edged Switzerland 2-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly played at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo’s second-half goals were enough for the Black Stars, who beat their Swiss counterparts in their first meeting at the senior level.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo made some surprise inclusions in his starting lineup, with Daniel Afriyie Barnieh making his first start for the senior national team.

Captain Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew made the starting lineup, while Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey was benched.

Switzerland were very much in control of the game at the start of the match and forced Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi to make an early save.

The Black Stars, despite the slow start to the game, seem to have found a passing rhythm with Elisha Owusu and Salis Samed steering affairs in the centre.

Jordan Ayew had a chance to put the Black Stars ahead in the 24th minute, but his shot outside the box was a feeble one.

Ghana had a strong penalty appeal in the latter stages of the first half after Afriyie Barnieh was brought down, but the referee was content with the tackle from the Swiss defender Cumart.

The Black Stars finished the first half on the much stronger side, with Salisu Mohammed and Inaki Williams coming close.

The Swiss were very dominant at the start of the second half, but the strong Ghanaian defence marshalled by Daniel Amartey stood firm.

The tempo of the game was very slow, which was understandable considering the scorching sun, with players from both sides intermittently taking a water break.

Ghana took the lead in the 70th minute after Salisu Mohammed headed home from close range after a defensive mixup.

Bristol City striker Semenyo scored his debut goal for the Black Stars as he bounced on a loose ball after another shaky defence from the Swiss backline.

The Black Stars displayed some good footballing skills in the later stages of the game and held onto their lead at the end of regulation time.

The Black Stars open their campaign against European giant Portugal on November 24, 2022.

Black Stars starting lineup: Ati-Zigi (GK), Lamptey, Amartey, Salisu, Rahman, Abdul Samed, Owusu, Afriyie Barnieh, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew.

Swiss starting lineup: Sommer (GK), Akanji, Schar, Cumart, Xhaka, Zakaria, Freuler, Vargas, Widmer, Embolo.