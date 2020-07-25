Players of the Black Stars, on Friday, July 24, 2020, donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and assorted items worth one hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢100,000) to the Ghana Football Association to be distributed to Ghanaians as their contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

The items include hand sanitizers and branded face masks.

Black Stars Management Committee Chairman George Amoakoh presented the items to President Kurt E.S Okraku at the GFA Headquarters.

Joining Mr. Amoakoh in presenting the items were Black Stars Head Coach C.K Akonnor and Management Committee Members, Akwasi Agyemang, Fred Pappoe, Samuel Osei Kuffuor and Jones Alhassan Abu.

“We make this presentation on behalf of our Black Stars players. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the team decided to make contributions towards this presentation we are making this afternoon,” Mr. Amoakoh said in an interview with the GFA media team.

“The contributions put together came up to the tune of GH¢100,000. The Black Stars Management is presenting to the GFA for onward distribution to the general public,” he added.

On behalf of the GFA, President Kurt E.S Okraku commended the players for not only thinking about their health but the health of the Ghanaian populace.

“This is a big surprise, honestly, for the FA to receive this amazing support from our own players, our gallant Black Stars players who have been thinking about not only their health but also the health of our general populace.

“So, it is very, very gratifying that members of our senior national team, the Black Stars, will also make this amazing contribution of hundred thousand Ghana cedis that has been used to purchase this PPEs for the use of the general public.

“On behalf of the Executive Council, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our players and the members of the Black Stars Management Committee for this amazing support.

“These items will be distributed across, and it will reach the homes of many. We thank you so much and may the Almighty God bless us all,” the GFA President added.

