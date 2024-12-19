Black Stars Finish 2024 Ranked 77th in FIFA World Rankings, Retain 14th Position in Africa

The Ghana Black Stars have ended 2024 ranked 77th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, maintaining their 14th position in Africa.

This year has proven to be a challenging one for the four-time African champions, with notable setbacks affecting their performance on the international stage.

The Black Stars’ struggles were highlighted by their early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the group stage and their failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON. They finished third in their qualifying group, which included Angola, Sudan, and Niger. Despite these setbacks, the team showed signs of resilience and promise, particularly in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, securing two significant victories over Mali and the Central African Republic.

Over the course of 2024, Ghana played 14 matches, achieving just three wins, two of which came in official competitions. Their highest FIFA ranking this year was 67th in February, but they have since experienced a steady decline.

Within Africa, Ghana ranks 14th, ahead of teams like Zambia and Gabon, but behind Cape Verde and Burkina Faso. Morocco, Senegal, and Egypt continue to lead the African continent.

Globally, Argentina remains the top-ranked nation, followed by France, Spain, England, and Brazil. The top ten positions in the FIFA rankings have remained unchanged since July.