Black Stars Gave Prez Akufo-Addo Best Birthday Gift – Hon Lydia Alhassan

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan has congratulated the Black Stars of Ghana for winning and qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Quatar.

The MP took to her Facebook page and lauded the sterling performance of the Black Stars against their Nigerian counterparts, Super Eagles.

According to her, their victory couldn’t have come at a better time than today when the Presidenr of the Republic, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is celebrating his birthday.

She wrote, “Congratulations to our gallant Black Star. Indeed you gave HE Nana Akufo-Addo the best birthday gift.”