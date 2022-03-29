Black Stars Gave Prez Akufo-Addo Best Birthday Gift – Lydia Alhassan

Member of Parliament  (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency,  Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan  has congratulated  the Black Stars of Ghana for winning and qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Quatar.

The MP took to her Facebook page and lauded the sterling performance  of the Black Stars against  their Nigerian counterparts, Super Eagles.

According to her, their victory couldn’t  have come at a better time than today when the Presidenr of the Republic, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is celebrating  his birthday.

She wrote, “Congratulations  to our gallant Black Star. Indeed you gave HE Nana Akufo-Addo  the best birthday gift.”

