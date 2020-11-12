Celta Vigo star Joseph Aidoo and Turkey-based defender, Joseph Attamah have arrived in the Black Stars camp in Cape Coast.

This brings to 20 players in camp after series of withdrawal of some invited players due to COVID 19.

The duo who arrived on Wednesday afternoon, to take part in this evening’s training session at the Cape Coast Stadium as preparations continue for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

Herewith the full list of players in camp; Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Razak Abalora.

Defenders: John Boye, Baba Abdul Rahman, Kwadwo Amoako, Christopher Nettey, Alexander Djiku, Joseph Aidoo, Joseph Attamah, Nicholas Opoku

Midfielders: Emmanuel Lomotey, Afriyie Acquah, Clifford Aboagye

Strikers/Forwards: Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Tariqe Fosu, Samuel Owusu, Caleb Ekuban, John Antwi.

Ghana would host Sudan on Thursday, November 12, in a matchday three tie at the Cape Coast stadium, a match scheduled for 16:00 GMT kick-off.

Coach Akonnor is seeking to continue with the teams flying start to the qualifiers following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.