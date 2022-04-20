Black Stars handed tough draw at AFCON 2023 qualifiers

The Black Stars of Ghana have been paired in Group E with Angola, Madagascar and Central Africa Republic in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars who have made 23 appearances at Africa’s continental showpiece would be looking to qualify for the tournament to be hosted by neighbours Ivory Coast in June next year.

The four-time Africa Champions after their dreadful group stages exit at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon would be looking to make amends and their long trophy drought which has lasted more than four decades.

Ghana who were seeded in pot one of the draw would be favourites to top the group with two teams qualifying from each group.

The draw for 2023 AFCON took place in South Africa with 48 teams grouped into four teams in 12 groups.