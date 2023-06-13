Black Stars hold first training ahead of Madagascar clash

The Black Stars of Ghana held their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium as they prepare for the African Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar on Sunday.

A total of 23 players were present at today’s training session, with the two notable absentees being Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Auxerre defender Gideon Mensah.

Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton, together with his assistants, took his players through passing and shooting drills that lasted for about an hour.

Bechem United Hafiz Kokoni, who received a late call-up to the team, was given a separate training regime as he didn’t join the other players in various drills.

The management of the Black Stars, led by its chairman, Mr. Mark Addo, interacted with the players after their training, motivating them ahead of the clash.

The training would continue until Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium, as they are expected to depart Ghana on Friday for Madagascar.

Full list of 23 players present at training today:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wallocott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen

Defenders: Alidu Seidu, Dennis Odoi, Patrick Kpozo, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Nicholas Opoku, Kasim Nuhu

Midfielders: Kudus Mohammed, Majeed Ashimeru, Salis Samed, Edmond Addo, Joseph Painstil, Ernest Nuamah, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Strikers: Hafiz Kokoni, Jordan Ayew, Kwesi Okyere, Andre Ayew, Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer.