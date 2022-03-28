Black Stars Leave For Abuja For Crucial Encounter Against Nigeria

The Black Stars of Ghana on Monday morning departed to Abuja, Nigeria, ahead of their second leg encounter against Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff tie on Tuesday, March 29.

It would be a winner take all scenario at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja as Ghana’s Black Stars aim for their fourth appearance at the World Cup against Nigeria who drew goalless at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, three days ago.

The 27-man team of the Black Stars left the shores of Ghana with no major injury situation in camp despite doubt about the fitness of striker Felix Afena Gyan who was stretched off in last Friday’s draw.

Coach Otto Addo is expected to have the full complement of his team with Daniel Kofi Kyereh having regained full fitness having come on as a sub in the stalemate in Kumasi.

The Black Stars despite having the head-to-head advantage (25 wins, 12 losses and 20 draws) over counterparts, Nigeria will be looking to capitalize on home advantage to make their seventh appearance at the World stage.